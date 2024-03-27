Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.