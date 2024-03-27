New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,334 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Comerica makes up about 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

