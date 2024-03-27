Harrington Investments INC Sells 90 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,736,377 shares of company stock valued at $933,729,146 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.