Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,283.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,268.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,102.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $664.41 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

