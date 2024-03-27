Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 7,903 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 2.79% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.