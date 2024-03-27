Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nelnet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nelnet by 39.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nelnet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Nelnet Price Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

