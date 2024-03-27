Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

