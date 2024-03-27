Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,654 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,910,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

