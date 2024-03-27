Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,111,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,400,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

