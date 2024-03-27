Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 744 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.