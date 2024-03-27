Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Nelnet worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nelnet by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

