Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 939 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.