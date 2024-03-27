Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

