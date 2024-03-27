Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,385 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

