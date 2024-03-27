Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $2.67 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

