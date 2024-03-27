Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

