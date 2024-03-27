Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

