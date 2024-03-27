Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after buying an additional 517,510 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 228,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $203.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.74 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

