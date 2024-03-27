Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $30,467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

