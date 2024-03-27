Harrington Investments INC Purchases 560 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

