Harrington Investments INC Purchases 177 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

