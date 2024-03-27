Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after acquiring an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,509,000 after buying an additional 141,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

