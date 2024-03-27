Harrington Investments INC Trims Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial accounts for 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.25% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $712.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

