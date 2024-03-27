Harrington Investments INC Purchases 520 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

