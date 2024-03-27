Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes $715,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.