Harrington Investments INC Sells 590 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.