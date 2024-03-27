Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.