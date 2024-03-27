Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,850 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $299.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

