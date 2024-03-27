iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
