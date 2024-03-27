Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 92,800 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

