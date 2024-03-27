iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

