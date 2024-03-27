Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $803,000 in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. MediWound comprises about 0.8% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of MediWound at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediWound by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Price Performance

MDWD opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on MDWD

MediWound Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.