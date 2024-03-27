Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.55 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,551,000 after buying an additional 468,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $461,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

