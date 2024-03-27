Insider Buying: Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Buys 922 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £922 ($1,165.17).

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 104.22 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Airtel Africa Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

