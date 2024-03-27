GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in GSK were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.