Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £54,397 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.69), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,743.84).

Cranswick Price Performance

CWK opened at GBX 4,151.51 ($52.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,767.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,012.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,806. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,940 ($37.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,210 ($53.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.32) to GBX 4,921 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.67).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

