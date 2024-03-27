The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sarah Sands Purchases 319 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($59.37) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,939.24).

Sarah Sands also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Sarah Sands purchased 308 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.53) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($18,951.75).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,748 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,709.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,510.65. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($45.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($62.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.24) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,559 ($57.61).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

