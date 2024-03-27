Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $536.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $347.45 and a 52 week high of $538.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

