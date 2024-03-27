iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.60

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 1710154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

