Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 4.7% Higher

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.13. 1,869,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,881,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $244,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

