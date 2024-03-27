iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.15

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.37, with a volume of 227636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,324,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

