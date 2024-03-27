Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
