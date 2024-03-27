Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.45

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.45 and last traded at $152.13, with a volume of 229014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

