Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 1,563,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,036,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $7,796,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

