iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.83

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 493821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.