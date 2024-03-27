ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.11

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 46310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

