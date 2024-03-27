Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 6.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.64. 672,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 956,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

