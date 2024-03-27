The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.81

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $355.81 and last traded at $355.25, with a volume of 440439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

