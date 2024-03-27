Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 68316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.
Symrise Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.