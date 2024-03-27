Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 68316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Symrise Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.