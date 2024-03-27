Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.68

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 31397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Aviva Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.
Aviva Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5488 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
